Kathleen Dickenson Notice
Dickenson Kathleen Margaret
(née Fincher) Former resident of Jubilee Court Nursing Home, having lived in Rayton Spur, Worksop
for 63 years prior .
Died peacefully in her sleep at Bassetlaw Hospital on Sunday 24th May after a short illness aged 91 years. She leaves behind her children Neil, Hilary, Bev, Phil and spouses,
8 grandchildren and
4 spouses, 3 great-grandchildren
and her sister Millie and all her
other extended family.
Private family service to take place
at Babworth Crematorium on
Monday 8th June, the cortege passing Rayton Spur between 9.20 and 9.40.
No flowers or donations.
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -