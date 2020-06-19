|
|
|
Kingston Kathleen Mary
(née Davies) Died peacefully at Clumber Court
Care Home on 4th June 2020
after a long struggle with dementia,
followed by a short illness.
Dearly loved wife of the late Brian
Kingston and loved and respected
mother of Gareth (deceased) and
Suzanne. Much loved grandma to
Laura and Benjamin (Revell).
She is survived by her older sisters
Eleanor Gould and Margaret Tew and
sister-in-law Regina Kingston and
was a treasured aunty to Ian, Lynette,
Michael, Helene, Ian and Christine,
great aunty to Phedra, Rosalind
and Oliver.
Remembered kindly as a dear friend to
many spread far and wide, with special
mention to local friends Dave Smith,
Carol Bleasdale and Wendy Thomas.
Forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Mary's life will
be held at 10:30am on Thursday
25th June 2020 at Sherwood Forest
Crematorium, nr Ollerton, Notts.
No flowers please, donations in lieu
of flowers to Dementia UK charity
either at the service or at
http://www.dementiauk.org/get-involved/donate/
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 19, 2020