Keith Gautrey

Notice Condolences

Keith Gautrey Notice
GAUTREY Keith Eric Aged 80 years,
of Welbeck Street, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on Wednesday 1st January 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 27th February 2020
at 10-10am at Chesterfield
Crematorium, Brimington.
No flowers, please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543
or 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020
