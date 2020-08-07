|
EVANS Laura Passed away peacefully
on 28th July, in
Cherry Holt Care Home Retford, formerly of Blyth,
aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John Stanley Evans, dear Mum of John, Pat and the late Jenny, Mother in law of Elaine, Michael & Bryan, also a loving
Nanny and great Nanny.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at
St. Mary & St. Martin's Church Blyth at 11.00am followed by interment.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Mary & St. Martin's Church Blyth, C/o W E Pinder & Son.
19 Thorne Road. Bawtry. DN10 6QL. Enquiries, Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 7, 2020