Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Evans

Notice Condolences

Laura Evans Notice
EVANS Laura Passed away peacefully
on 28th July, in
Cherry Holt Care Home Retford, formerly of Blyth,
aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John Stanley Evans, dear Mum of John, Pat and the late Jenny, Mother in law of Elaine, Michael & Bryan, also a loving
Nanny and great Nanny.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at
St. Mary & St. Martin's Church Blyth at 11.00am followed by interment.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Mary & St. Martin's Church Blyth, C/o W E Pinder & Son.
19 Thorne Road. Bawtry. DN10 6QL. Enquiries, Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -