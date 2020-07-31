|
Smith Lawrence
(LOL) Aged 78 years. Of Autumn Grange
Care Home, Creswell, formerly
of Butt Hill Close, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully at Autumn Grange, on Friday 24th July 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 7th August 2020 at 11am
at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell, followed by a burial at
Whitwell Council Cemetery.
Please be aware only immediate family members in Church. Others are welcome to stand outside the
church and join the family at the
burial at social distancing where you will be able to pay your respects.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Autumn Grange Care Home.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543
OR 01909-721494
