Smith Lawrence (LOL) Sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy and cards of condolence.
Donations received in lieu of flowers exceeded £95 which went to Autumn Grange Care Home, Creswell which the family would also like to thank for their care and compassion. A thank you to Rev. John Dreycott for his comforting words and service, Sue and Ann for the lovely catering. Also a special thank you to Nigel of Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell for his excellent care and attention during this sad time. Thank you.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020