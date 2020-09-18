Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Smith

Notice

Lawrence Smith Notice
Smith Lawrence (LOL) Sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy and cards of condolence.
Donations received in lieu of flowers exceeded £95 which went to Autumn Grange Care Home, Creswell which the family would also like to thank for their care and compassion. A thank you to Rev. John Dreycott for his comforting words and service, Sue and Ann for the lovely catering. Also a special thank you to Nigel of Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell for his excellent care and attention during this sad time. Thank you.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -