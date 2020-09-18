|
Mr Lawrence Smith (LOL) Whitwell Mr Lawrence Smith of Autumn Grange,Creswell formerly of Whitwell passed away on 24th July 2020 at Autumn Grange Nursing Home, aged 78 years.
Born in Killamarsh, Lawrence has been a local resident for 47 years.
Lawrence started his working life as a Coal Miner, then worked on farms with 10 years at Bondhay Farm. He finished his working life at Parsons Builders.
Lawrence enjoyed fishing, gardening and horse racing.
Lawrence was predeceased by his wife Jean Smith. He leaves behind children Gary, Ian, Mark and Lynn, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell, followed by burial at Whitwell Cemetery.
Service officiated by Rev John Draycott.
Funeral Directors: Turner & Wilson, Whitwell.
Mourners were L. and D. Barker, G. and D. Smith, I. Smith, M. Thompson, J. Smith, E. Smith, C. Smith, S. Thompson, A. Thompson, J. Corton, J. Corton, K. Corton, J. Corton, B. and E. Smith, L. Smith, I. and D. Stanley, J. Stanley, D. and B. Stanley, K. and M. Stanley, B. Whitfield, D. Whitfield, J. Whitfield, J. White, S. Robinson, P. Weston, B. Glaves, K. Hames, M. Allison (rep Mrs Allison), ME Allison (rep New Middle Fishing Club), R. Bell, S. and D. Turner (rep R. Bennett), B. Law (rep S. Law), S. and K. Stanley, P. White (rep D. White), N. White, G. Dunn, E. Clark, B. Medlam (rep L. Dodd and family), R. Medlam (rep T. Medlam and P. Reynold), A. and H. Birch (rep Whitwell Chemist), K. Pearson, B. Banks, J. Draycott, W. Brown, Robinson, S. Witham, plus many more family and friends.
