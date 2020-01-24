|
EVERS LILLY MARIE
(MARIE) Aged 85 years, of Headingley Park Care Home, New Edlington formerly of Longhurst View, Whitwell passed away peacefully at Headingley Park Care Home, on Wednesday 15th January 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 7th January 2020 at 1.30pm
at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell followed by a burial at Whitwell Council Cemetery. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Headingley Park Care Home.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543 or 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020