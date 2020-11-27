|
|
|
TAYLOR LUCY ELLEN Aged 87 years. Of Autumn Grange Care Home, Creswell.
Formerly of Welbeck Street and Longcroft View,Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully at Autumn Grange on Sunday 15th November 2020.
Funeral service to be held on Friday 4th December 2020 at 11-30am at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell followed by a burial at Whitwell Council Cemetery. Immediate family only (30 people covid-19 restrictions apply).
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Society.
For further enquiries contact Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020