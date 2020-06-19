Home

Harrop Lynda Aged 74 years, of Worksop.
A beloved Wife of Les, a special Mum, Grandma, Sister, Auntie and Friend.
Passed away peacefully at home
on 13th June 2020 and will be
greatly missed by all.
A private funeral service
will be arranged soon.
If anyone wishes to make a donation
to Bassetlaw Hospice, it would be gratefully received either via the
family or directly to the charity.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street,
Worksop S80 2JR
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 19, 2020
