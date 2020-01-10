Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Malcolm Hardy

Malcolm Hardy Notice
Hardy Malcolm Campbell Aged 82 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on 31st December 2019 at Bassetlaw Hospital and will be greatly missed by all.
His funeral service will take place at 10:10am on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield. Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to : Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020
