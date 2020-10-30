|
PARSONS Maren Of Worksop.
Passed away on
14th October 2020, aged 76.
A beloved Wife, Mum, Grandma, and friend who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place
on Tuesday 3rd November,
Babworth Crematorium at 12 noon,
followed by the committal in
Hannah Park Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer's Society and Dementia UK.
Dress Code - black optional.
All funeral enquiries to Co-op
Funeralcare, Worksop 01909 472271.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 30, 2020