Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Bird

Notice Condolences

Margaret Bird Notice
Bird Margaret Sadly passed away at Jubilee Court
Care Home on 1st March, aged 87.
The funeral service will take place
at St John's Church, Overend Road at 11am on Monday 23rd March followed by a burial at Manton Cemetery.
The family request that
something red is to be worn.
Family flowers only please and
donations if desired to Dementia UK
or Cancer Research.
For further details please contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -