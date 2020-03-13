|
Bird Margaret Sadly passed away at Jubilee Court
Care Home on 1st March, aged 87.
The funeral service will take place
at St John's Church, Overend Road at 11am on Monday 23rd March followed by a burial at Manton Cemetery.
The family request that
something red is to be worn.
Family flowers only please and
donations if desired to Dementia UK
or Cancer Research.
For further details please contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020