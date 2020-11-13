|
|
|
Baguley Marion It is with regret that we have to announce the death of long time Worksop resident Marion Baguley
(nee Aucock),
who passed away rather
suddenly on 4th November at
Jubilee Court Nursing Home,
Worksop at the age of 94.
She leaves three sons,
four grandchildren,
eight great-grandhcildren and
one great-great-grandchild.
She will be much missed by all. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service will take place at Babworth Crematorium on 20th November at 11am. Donations to the British Heart Foundation c/o Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors, 17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 13, 2020