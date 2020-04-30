Home

Marion Corbett Notice
Corbett Marion Elizabeth Aged 73 years, of Worksop.
A special Mum to Fleur, David and James and Grandma to Tom, Charlotte, William, Isabella, George and Heidi passed away peacefully at
Bassetlaw Hospice surrounded by her children on 25th April 2020 and will be greatly missed by all.
A private funeral service will be held soon with a webcast (a link is available) and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date when we can all safely come together.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Apr. 30, 2020
