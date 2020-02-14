Home

Marjorie Duckmanton Notice
DUCKMANTON Marjorie
(Madge) Aged 90 years
Heeley Bank Nursing Home, Sheffield.
Formerly of Fox Road &
Longcroft View, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully at Heeley
Bank Nursing Home, Sheffield, on
Wednesday 5th February 2020.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 2pm at St Lawrence Church,
Whitwell followed by a burial at
Whitwell Council Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to British Heart Foundation.
For further enquiries contact Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543 or 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020
