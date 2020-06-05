|
|
|
Mrs Marjorie Duckmanton Heeley Bank Care Home Mrs Marjorie Duckmanton,
aged 89 years, passed away 5th February 2020 in
Heeley Bank Care Home, Sheffield. Born in Langold and has been a local resident of Whitwell for over 70 years.
Marjorie retired in 1989.
Her hobbies included watching soaps on TV and spending time with her grandchildren, she also enjoying going on holiday and admired the Royal Family.
She was predeceased by her husband Denis Duckmanton in 2013, she leaves behind her son Robert Duckmanton and two grandchildren Emily and Lewis.
Funeral was held on
Wednesday 19th February 2020, burial at St. Lawrence's Church, Whitwell. Officiated by Reverend David Hull. Funeral Directors, Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, 94 Welbeck Street, Whitwell near Worksop, Notts, S80 4TP, 01909 720543 / 721494
Mourners were Mr R.J. Duckmanton, Mrs E.V. Bradley, Mr L.J. Duckmanton, Mrs D. Thompson, Mr M. Thompson, Mr R.L. Bradley, J. Holmes, B. Taylor, C Barnett, Mr M. Johnson, Mr G. and Mrs C. Walker, Mrs M. Beeston, Mrs A. Robinson, S. Turner, S. Robinson, Mr R. Bell, Mrs, L. Bell, Mr G. Duckmanton (rep Richard), A. Pilgrim (rep B. and T. Mallinton), M. Pilgrim (rep K. and T. Pilgrim), Mr M. Sissons, L. Clay (rep Simon), M. Clay, D. Clay (rep Terry), D. Hibberd (rep Karen and Lisa), Mr N. Hickey, Mr M. and Mrs M. Geeson, Mr P. and Mrs T. Pike, Mr N. Duckmanton, Mr Tompson, Mr N. Turner (rep Mrs J. Turner), also many more family and friends.
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 5, 2020