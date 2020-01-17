|
|
|
Rodgers Marjorie Winifred Aged 79 years of Worksop.
A special Mum & Granny passed away peacefully on 7th January 2020 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 11am on Tuesday 21st January
2020 at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Vascular Dementia will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to : Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020