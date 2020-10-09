|
Murphy Mary Teresa "Teresa" passed away on Tuesday 22nd September, 2020, at Woodlands Care Home, Anston after a short illness, aged 91.
Predeceased by husband Paddy and loving mother of sons Michael and Norman. Beloved grandmother to Shannen, Dana, Joseph and Daniel. Dear sister to Gertie and Pascal.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at
St Joseph's RC Church on 13th October, 2020 followed by interment at Park Avenue Cemetery, Dinnnington.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to F Butcher & Son Ltd Funeral Directors, 34 Lordens Hill, Dinnington S25 2QE.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020