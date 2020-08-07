Home

Ward (nee Leach)
(Olive) Mary Passed away at home on
28th July 2020, aged 92 years.
Now reunited with her
beloved husband Tom.
Mary is the much loved mother of Maurice, grandmother of Victoria,
Lucy, Robert, Stephen, James and Andrew and great-grandmother of Anna, Harry, Harriet, James,
Rose, Felix and Ruby.
Funeral Service to take place at
Babworth Crematorium on
Friday 14th August at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
in lieu of other flowers we would
welcome donations in Mary's
memory to Bassetlaw Hospice.
All enquiries to
C. Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop,
S80 2BA Tel (01909) 485747
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 7, 2020
