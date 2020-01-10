|
|
|
Davies Mavis
(née Marsh) Aged 93 years, of Shireoaks,
formerly of Retford.
A special Mum & Grandma passed away peacefully on 1st January 2020,
at home and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 10:45 am on Thursday 30th January 2020 at St Lukes Church, Shireoaks,
followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation
to St Lukes Church will be
gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street,
Worksop S80 2JR
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020