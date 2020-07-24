|
|
|
HOLMES Michael Dennis Aged 75 years,
of Wood Avenue Creswell.
Passed away peacefully at home,
on Saturday 11th July 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 31st July 2020 at 12pm
at Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
If attending, please be aware only immediate family members in the crematorium. Others are welcome to stand outside at social distancing where you will be able to hear the service. Masks must be worn if entering the building.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for PDSA.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543 OR
01909-721494.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 24, 2020