Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Holmes

Notice Condolences

Michael Holmes Notice
HOLMES Michael Dennis Aged 75 years,
of Wood Avenue Creswell.
Passed away peacefully at home,
on Saturday 11th July 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 31st July 2020 at 12pm
at Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
If attending, please be aware only immediate family members in the crematorium. Others are welcome to stand outside at social distancing where you will be able to hear the service. Masks must be worn if entering the building.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for PDSA.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543 OR
01909-721494.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -