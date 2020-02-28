|
Shooter Michael 'Mick' Aged 78 years, of Worksop.
A loving Husband, special Dad
and Grandad who passed away
peacefully on 20th February 2020
at Bassetlaw Hospital and
will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 2pm on 3rd March 2020
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however, anyone wishing to make a
donation to Cancer Research
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 28, 2020