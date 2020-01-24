|
|
|
Mrs Mollie Lawrence Whitwell Mrs Constance Marion (Mollie) Lawrence, aged 91, of Thorpe Avenue, Whitwell, was cremated at Brimington Crematorium, on November 18, 2019, following a service in the chapel.
Born at Worksop and a lifelong local resident, Mollie was a housewife, having previously worked at Food Office Worksop, University College London.
Her interests included dancing, gardening, baking and family celebrations.
Mollie who passed away on October 28, 2019, at Langwith Lodge Residential Care Home, leaves her husband Donald, sons and daughter Timothy, Julia and Christopher and four grandchildren.
Mourners were Mr D. Lawrence, Mr T. and Mrs C. Lawrence, Mrs J. and Mr M. Farrow, Mr C. and Mrs A. Lawrence, Miss D. Lawrence, Mrs G. Pitt, Dr C. Lawrence, Mrs J. Belfitt, Mr K. Ward, Mrs J. Tinsley, A. Ingman, Mr S. Emmerson, Mr M. Emmerson; Mrs S. Senior (rep Mr and Mrs D. Newton); Mr N. and Mrs S. Jones (rep M. Holten), Mr D. and Mrs J. Jones, Mrs M. Beattie, Mrs J. Oughton, Mrs G. Jepson, D. Felton; I. Rodgers (rep Mathew, Sophie, Tom and families), G. Ingman, S. Westerby, G. Jepson, G. and S. Mitchell, plus many more family and friends.
The service was conducted by Jonathan Reeve and arrangements were by Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020