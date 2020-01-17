Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Molly Bowskill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Bowskill

Notice Condolences

Molly Bowskill Notice
BOWSKILL Molly Peacefully in hospital on January 10th and of Harworth, aged 89 years.
The much loved Mam of Kath, Doreen, John, Heather and the late Peter,
also a dear Nan and great Nan.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at Barnby Moor Crematorium at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only, donations to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice c/o
W E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL. Enquiries
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -