BOWSKILL Molly Peacefully in hospital on January 10th and of Harworth, aged 89 years.
The much loved Mam of Kath, Doreen, John, Heather and the late Peter,
also a dear Nan and great Nan.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at Barnby Moor Crematorium at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only, donations to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice c/o
W E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL. Enquiries
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020