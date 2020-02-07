Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
14:00
Babworth Crematorium
Nancy Thornalley Notice
Thornalley Nancy Carole Aged 88 years of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
25th January 2020 at Ashley
Care Home and will be greatly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at Babworth Crematorium.
Floral tributes welcome however, anyone wishing to make a donation
to Dementia UK will be
gratefully received.
Further enquiries to : Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020
