Thornalley Nancy Carole Aged 88 years of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
25th January 2020 at Ashley
Care Home and will be greatly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at Babworth Crematorium.
Floral tributes welcome however, anyone wishing to make a donation
to Dementia UK will be
gratefully received.
Further enquiries to : Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020