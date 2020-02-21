Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00
Babworth Crematorium
Pamela Airey Notice
Airey Pamela Aged 68 years of Worksop, a loving Wife, special Mum and Nan, passed away peacefully on 6th February 2020 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 10am on Monday 24th February 2020 at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Palliative Care at Bassetlaw Hospital will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to : Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 21, 2020
