|
|
|
FOTHERINGHAM Patricia Ann Aged 81 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
26th December 2019 at
Doncaster Royal lnfirmary and
will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 1pm on Thursday 16th January 2020
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Leukemia UK will be
gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020