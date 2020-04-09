|
Mrs Patricia Fotheringham Worksop A cremation service has taken place for Mrs Patricia Ann Fotheringham of Worksop, who passed away at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on December 26, 2019.
Born in Retford, Patricia was a local resident for 81 years.
She was a retired presser from Bairnswear.
Patricia was a member of Marriotts Ballroom Formation Dancing team and loved any type of dancing, she loved her family and adored her four grandchildren.
Patricia leaves her husband Ernest Fotheringham, sons David and Simon, four grandchildren.
The cremation service conducted by James Greely took place at Babworth Crematorium.
Mourners were Mr E.Fotheringham, Mr D.Fotheringham, Mr S.Fotheringham, D.Fotheringham, N.Grundy, L.Fotheringham, H.Fotheringham,S.Sutic, K.Kuchnowski, Mr and Mrs B. and K. Fuller, Mrs M. Starling (rep Jane, Nev and Mrs J. Brotherhood, Mr A. Starling (rep Mrs D. Starling), Mr and Mrs B. Exley, Miss C. Pickin, Mr R. Dann, Mrs P.J. Hall, Mr and Mrs Richardson, Mrs R. Carrington, Mr B. Nicolson, Mrs M. Carter, Mr C. Carter, Mr M, Elwick, Miss V. Nixon, Miss R. Nixon, Mr and Mrs N. Nixon, Mrs F. Curtis, Mrs B. Trueman, Mrs J. Linacre (rep family), Mrs P. Hutchinson (rep J Moore), Mr W. Starr (rep Mr M. Starr), Mr B. Lord, Mrs J. Fotheringham-Beall (rep A. Fotheringham), Mr and Mrs J. and R. Rockley, Mr M, Farrey (rep Boots Chemist and A. Stancill) Mr and Mrs V. and I. Fotheringham, Mr and Mrs P. and C. Exley, Mr and Mrs P. and K. Wynn, Mr and Mrs J. and J. Redfern, Mr and Mrs P. and D. White, Mr and Mrs S. and R. Taylor, Mr T. Richardson, Mr and Mrs J. and M. Grundy, Miss P. Fotheringham, Mr R. Cameron, Mr W. Barnett, Mrs L. Newcombe (rep Gordon), Mr and Mrs A. Roberts (rep A and T. Fotheringham) Mr R. Fotheringham, Mrs D. Guest, Mr C. Guest, Mrs J. Judson, Miss G. Horean, Mr G. Hammond, Mrs J. Scatchard, Mr I. Coldon (rep Mrs D. Coldon) Mr G. Heaton, Mrs C. Feere, Mrs F. Bainbridge, Mrs A. Starling, Miss L. Starling.
Arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Service.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Apr. 9, 2020