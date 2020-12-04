Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ridgeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ridgeon

Notice Condolences

Patricia Ridgeon Notice
Ridgeon Patricia Rose & Michael Edmund Aged 72 & 74 years, of Worksop.
It is with deepest regret we announce the untimely passing of Patricia on 14th November 2020 and
Michael on 23rd November 2020 who both passed away peacefully at Bassetlaw Hospital.
Beloved Mum & Dad to Kay and
special Grandma and Grandad.
They will be greatly missed by all their loving family and friends.
A joint private funeral service
will be held soon.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -