Ridgeon Patricia Rose & Michael Edmund Aged 72 & 74 years, of Worksop.
It is with deepest regret we announce the untimely passing of Patricia on 14th November 2020 and
Michael on 23rd November 2020 who both passed away peacefully at Bassetlaw Hospital.
Beloved Mum & Dad to Kay and
special Grandma and Grandad.
They will be greatly missed by all their loving family and friends.
A joint private funeral service
will be held soon.
