Gallagher Patrick William Aged 89 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
22nd December 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place
at 11am on Friday 24th January 2020
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however, anyone wishing to make
a donation to Bassetlaw Hospice
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to: Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop.
Tel No. 01909 509444.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020