Mr Paul Mann Chesterfield Mr Paul Andrew Mann, of Chesterfield, has passed away, aged 64.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Paul worked at Castle Upholstery for 40 years.
His interests included walking, football, yoga, gym, going to see a wide range of shows from musicals to bands and comedians.
Paul leaves his sons and daughters Sean, Amy, Ryan, Katie and six grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on November 25, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 19, 2020