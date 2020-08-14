|
|
|
BURLINGTON Penelope Ann
'Penny' Passed away at home on Wednesday 5th August,
aged 80.
Devoted wife to the late Keith.
Loving Mum to Lynn and Colin.
Dear Nanna to Victoria, Matt
and Bailey.
Private family service to be
held at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Penny to go to Cats Protection can be made directly with Lynn or Victoria or if you wish you can make an online donation via funeralguide.co.uk
For any further enquiries please contact Lincolnshire Co-Op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS. Tel: 01427 612 131.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 14, 2020