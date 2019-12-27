|
|
|
THURSTON Peter Aged 75 years, of Carlton-in-Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 11th December 2019.
Loving husband to Pam and
devoted father to Sarah.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 3rd January 2020 at St Johns
Church, Carlton-in-Lindrick at 1pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations
if desired to British Heart Foundation.
For further enquiries contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747
Published in Worksop Guardian on Dec. 27, 2019