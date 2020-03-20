|
|
|
Mr Philip Mallender Worksop Mr Philip John Mallender, aged 61, of Cemetery Road, Worksop, was cremated at Barnby Moor Crematorium, Retford, on March 4, 2020, following a service in the chapel.
Born in Worksop and a lifelong local resident Philip was a costing assistant for Toyoda Gosei UK, based in Rotherham.
He was a film and any sports fan, football, rugby, cricket, a lifelong Sheffield Wednesday supporter and enjoyed holidays abroad.
Mourners were Mr N. Mallender, Mrs K. Mallender, Mr P. Cadman, Mrs N. Cadman, Mr C. Mallender, Miss R. Piely, Miss M. Cadman, Miss T. Cadman, Mr J. Beavers; Mr J. Thacker (rep C. Thacker); Mr D. and Mrs B. Booth (rep Mr P. Middleton), Mr M. Pigott; Mr B. and Mrs G. Elwell (rep Mrs M. Jepson); Mr D. and Mrs J. Lowe (rep N. and J. Lamb); Mrs S. Mallender (rep Mrs D. Short); Mr R. and Mrs L. Harris (rep family), S. Melton, D. Melton, M. Rowbotham, C. Drew, N. Warhurst, D. Else, J. Bentley, M. Toumazou, D. Jenkins, C. Adams, N. Howson, K. Freeman, M. Thraves, T. San, plus many more family and friends.
The service was conducted by the Reverend David Hull and arrangements were by Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020