Pressley Raymond (Mick) On the sad loss of Ray, Carol and Family wish to thank family friends and neighbours for the numerous cards, messages of condolence and donations to Bassetlaw Hospice and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
A big thank you to the many Doctors, specialist nurses and district nurses who cared for Ray during his illness.
Thank you also to the Rev. Luiz Lima for the lovely service and to Dolby Funeral Services for their care and professionalism.
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 1, 2020