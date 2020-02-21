Home

Slater Raymond George
'Ray' Aged 71 years, of Worksop.
A loving Husband, special Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad passed away peacefully on 8th February 2020
and will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place
at 1pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
however, anyone wishing to
make a donation to Young Minds
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 21, 2020
