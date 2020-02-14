Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:30
Priory Church
Worksop
Raymond Taylor Notice
Taylor Raymond 'Ray' Aged 90 years of Worksop.
A loving Husband and Dad passed away peacefully on 2nd February 2020 and will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 12.30pm on Monday 17th February 2020 at the Priory Church, Worksop followed by an interment at
Hannah Park Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome however, anyone wishing to make a donation to the British Heart Foundation will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020
