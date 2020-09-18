|
|
|
SPROWELL Reginald
(Reg)
Aged 77 years.
Of Coronation Street, Whitwell Husband of Dorothy and father to Nigel, Peter and the late Tim.
Suddenly passed away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Calow on
Sunday 13th September 2020.
A grave side service to be held on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at
11-30am at Whitwell Council Cemetery.
All are welcome to stand at the graveside but social distancing required. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
For further enquiries contact Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020