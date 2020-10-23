|
SPROWELL Reginald Reg's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends & neighbours for messages of sympathy & cards of condolence.
Donations received in lieu of flowers exceeded £100 which will go to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
We would particularly like to thank all staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital & everyone at Autumn Grange Care Home, Creswell. Rev Jen Mullis O.B.E. for her comforting service and also a special thanks to Nigel of Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell for his excellent care and attention during this sad time.
THANK YOU
