Mr Reginald Sprowell Whitwell Mr Reginald (Reg) Sprowell, aged 77, of Coronation Street, Whitwell, Worksop, was buried at Whitwell Council Cemetery, on September 29, 2020, following a graveside service.
Born in Worksop and a resident of Whitwell for 38 years, Reg was a professional car spray painter at Jeff Jennigs, then lorry driver and worked as a winder at Whitwell and Shirebrook collieries, until his retirement 27 years ago.
His interests included caravan holidays in Mablethorpe and Chapel St Leonards with family and pet dogs. He was a devoted husband and father.
Reg who passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on September 13, 2020, leaves his wife Dorothy, sons Peter and Nigel.
Mourners were Mrs D. Sprowell, Mr P. Sprowell, Mr N. Sprowell, Mr W. Stansbury, M. Dixon, Mr J. Stansbury, Mr F. and Mrs S. Stansbury, Mrs L. Holden-Stansbury, Mrs Z. Rogers, A. Butcher, R. Mallender, Mr J. and Mrs C. Shooter, Mr W. Brown, J. and J. Croft, C. Croft, Mrs C. Merrick, Mr E. Arnold (bagpiper); Mr N. Turner (rep M. Turner), Rev J. Mullis O.B.E. and many more family and friends. Good friends who could not attend were K. and L. Picken in Australia, Rev N. and Mrs M. Streets from Cornwall.
The service was conducted by the Reverend Jan Mullis O.B.E, arrangements were by Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 23, 2020
