|
|
|
REWSTON Ronald
(Ron) Passed away on Monday 10th February 2020, aged 85 years.
Much loved and so sadly missed husband, dad, step-dad, granddad , great granddad, brother and friend.
Funeral service will take place at Babworth Crematorium at 1 pm on Monday 2nd March 2020.
Family flowers only. Donations , if desired, for the benefit of Alzheimers' Society will be greatfully received by
Funeral Directors G.D. Hall,
13 Bridgegate, Retford,
DN22 6AE Telephone 01777 701222
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 21, 2020