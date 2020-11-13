|
|
|
SLATER RONALD
(RON) Aged 89 years.
Of Autumn Grange Care Home, Creswell, formerly of
Longcroft View, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 6th November 2020
at Autumn Grange.
A private funeral service will be
held due to covid-19 restrictions.
Family flowers only. Donations
in lieu of flowers to be divided
between Autumn Grange &
Whitwell Community Project.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543
OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 13, 2020