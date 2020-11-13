Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Slater

Notice Condolences

Ronald Slater Notice
SLATER RONALD
(RON) Aged 89 years.
Of Autumn Grange Care Home, Creswell, formerly of
Longcroft View, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 6th November 2020
at Autumn Grange.
A private funeral service will be
held due to covid-19 restrictions.
Family flowers only. Donations
in lieu of flowers to be divided
between Autumn Grange &
Whitwell Community Project.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543
OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -