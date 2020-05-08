|
|
|
Churchill Rose May Aged 99 years of Worksop.
A beloved Mother to her late daughter Patricia and special Gran to Alan,
Anita, Melanie, Matt, and her Great Grandchildren, Matthew, Shannon, Luke, Ricky, Lesley and Hannah, passed away peacefully on 3rd May 2020
and will be greatly missed by all.
A private ceremony will be held at Manton Cemetery for close family
as limited numbers can only attend.
Further enquiries to Dolby Funeral Homes, 98 Lowtown Street, 01909509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 8, 2020