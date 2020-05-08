Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Private
To be announced at a later date
Manton Cemetery
Rose Churchill Notice
Churchill Rose May Aged 99 years of Worksop.
A beloved Mother to her late daughter Patricia and special Gran to Alan,
Anita, Melanie, Matt, and her Great Grandchildren, Matthew, Shannon, Luke, Ricky, Lesley and Hannah, passed away peacefully on 3rd May 2020
and will be greatly missed by all.
A private ceremony will be held at Manton Cemetery for close family
as limited numbers can only attend.
Further enquiries to Dolby Funeral Homes, 98 Lowtown Street, 01909509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 8, 2020
