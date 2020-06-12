|
Mrs Rose May Churchill (Worksop) Mrs Rose May Churchill (formerly Camfield), aged 99 years passed away peacefully on 3rd May at Gateford Hill Nursing Home
after a fall at home.
A family service took place at Manton Cemetery, Worksop on 14th May.
The graveside service was officiated by Father Spicer from The Priory Church. A eulogy written by Anita and a beautiful poem written by Shannon was read by Father Spicer.
Rose's favourite songs were played that she had requested herself.
Rose was predeceased by husband Arthur Churchill and daughter Patricia Ann Bassett and leaves two Grandchildren, Alan and Anita, their partners Melanie and Matt and her Great Grandchildren Matthew, Shannon, Luke and Ricky. Rose was due to be a Great Great Grandma in September to a little girl.
Rose was one of thirteen children and was born from a travelling family "The Camfields" and was brought up on the fair. She loved travelling life and was a true showgirl.
During the war, Rose worked in the munitions factory in Sheffield and loved this time in her life. Rose loved ballroom dancing and was very light on her feet, she was a beautiful dancer.
Rose settled down in Worksop when she married in 1944 to Arthur Churchill and they had one daughter, Pat.
Rose worked at Batchelors Food Factory and then on to Harworth Glass Bulbs until she retired. On Saturdays she had her own market stall she shared with daughter Pat selling Jewellery at Retford.
Rose loved Bingo with her friends and sisters and also enjoyed holidays abroad including cruises with her best friends May and Phyllis.
Annual holidays to Blackpool with her daughter Pat, Alan and Anita took place every year when the children were young.
Blackpool was a favourite place and she was planning to go for her 100th Birthday in August.
Rose was such a colourful character, lived life to the full and was one of a kind and will be sadly missed. She was dearly loved by all, especially her Grandchildren.
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 12, 2020