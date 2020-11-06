|
BURTON ROSEMARY Passed away 15th October 2020 at Ashley Care Centre, aged 97 years.
Daughter of Horace Burton and Clara Burton, nee Staniland, sister of John, Marie, Margaret, Horace and Cecily (all deceased). A dear Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and Great Aunt.
The funeral service will take place at St Martin's Church, North Leverton on Tuesday 10th November at 11am followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired for St Martin's Church.
All enquiries to E Hurton & Son,
73 Grove Street, Retford, Notts
DN22 6LA. Tel: 01777 703502
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 6, 2020