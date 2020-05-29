FLINDERS Roy Harry Aged 87 years,

of Baker Street, Creswell.

Passed away peacefully at

Clumber Court Care Home Retford,

on Thursday 14th May 2020.

Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 3rd June 2020 at 11-30am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.

Immediate family members only.

The family asks if anyone wants to pay respects to Roy to line (with social distancing) Dover Street, Creswell, outside The Old Comrades Social Club from 10-50am.

For further enquiries contact

Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543

OR 01909-721494



