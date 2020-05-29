Roy Flinders
FLINDERS Roy Harry Aged 87 years,
of Baker Street, Creswell.
Passed away peacefully at
Clumber Court Care Home Retford,
on Thursday 14th May 2020.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 3rd June 2020 at 11-30am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Immediate family members only.
The family asks if anyone wants to pay respects to Roy to line (with social distancing) Dover Street, Creswell, outside The Old Comrades Social Club from 10-50am.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543
OR 01909-721494

Published in Worksop Guardian on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
