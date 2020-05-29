Roy Platts
PLATTS Roy Roy's family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the messages of sympathy, cards and flowers during their sad loss.
Many thanks to Father Spicer for a lovely service and everyone at Dolby Funeral Services for all their help and
support during this difficult time.

Published in Worksop Guardian on May 29, 2020.
