PLATTS Roy Roy's family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the messages of sympathy, cards and flowers during their sad loss.
Many thanks to Father Spicer for a lovely service and everyone at Dolby Funeral Services for all their help and
support during this difficult time.
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 29, 2020.